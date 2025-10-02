India unveils new measures for internationalisation of Rupee

India unveils new measures for internationalisation of Rupee

October 2, 2025   07:45 am

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced fresh measures to promote wider use of the Indian Rupee in cross-border transactions, as part of its strategy to gradually internationalise the currency.

For months now, the Indian government has been taking steps to internationalise the rupee, which refers to the process of making the Indian currency widely accepted and used for global trade, finance, and investment. As part of latest announcements, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra proposed three measures to globalise the rupee. This comes amid India’s bid to present the rupee as a stable currency.

1. The Reserve Bank said authorised dealer (AD) banks will now be permitted to extend loans in Indian Rupees to non-residents from Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka for trade-related transactions. This is expected to deepen trade settlement in INR with neighbouring economies.

It is to be further noted that 90% of India’s exports to South Asia were to these four nations in 2024/25, amounting to nearly $25 billion, as per Commerce Ministry data.

2. In a second move, the RBI plans to establish transparent reference rates for currencies of India’s major trading partners. The step aims to make pricing more predictable and strengthen the use of rupee in invoicing and settlement of international trade. The RBI currently publishes reference rates for the U.S. dollar, euro, Japanese yen and sterling.

3. The third proposal seeks to widen the use of balances in Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVAs). These balances, which currently facilitate trade settlement in local currency, will now be made eligible for investment in corporate bonds and commercial papers. In August, RBI had allowed foreign investors to invest their surplus vostro balances into central government securities.

In the past, the RBI has taken steps that include bilateral agreements for trade settlement in rupees, encouraging Indian payment systems like UPI for cross-border transactions, and measures to reduce rupee volatility, making the currency more stable and attractive for international investors and businesses.

Source: The Economic Times

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Gazette to be issued making it mandatory for traders to charge fee for plastic shopping bags (English)

Gazette to be issued making it mandatory for traders to charge fee for plastic shopping bags (English)

Gazette to be issued making it mandatory for traders to charge fee for plastic shopping bags (English)

Chinese envoy hails 'multi-faceted' bilateral exchanges between Sri Lanka and China (English)

Chinese envoy hails 'multi-faceted' bilateral exchanges between Sri Lanka and China (English)

It's our collective responsibility to ensure safety of all children: PM Harini (English)

It's our collective responsibility to ensure safety of all children: PM Harini (English)

Underworld figure 'Tinker' extradited from Dubai (English)

Underworld figure 'Tinker' extradited from Dubai (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Kajja linked to murder of Wasim Thajudeen? (English)

Kajja linked to murder of Wasim Thajudeen? (English)

Heavy traffic in Colombo due to protest by uni. students (English)

Heavy traffic in Colombo due to protest by uni. students (English)