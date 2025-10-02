The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has directed police to obtain a Government Analyst’s report regarding the 10 hand grenades recently discovered in Aluthmawatha, Mutwal.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Oshada Migara Maharachchi issued the order after considering a request submitted by the Mutwal Police, said Ada Derana reporter.

Police informed court that further investigations are being carried out with the assistance of CCTV footage to identify the suspects connected to the incident.

Granting another request made by police, the Magistrate also permitted the defusing of the seized grenades and ordered the Government Analyst’s report to be presented to court.

The stock of grenades had been recovered by a special police team acting on information received by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).