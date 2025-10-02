Criminal gang member Piyuma further remanded
October 2, 2025   08:55 am

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has remanded Piyum Hasthika, alias “Piyuma”, who is alleged to be a member of an organized crime gang, until October 15.

The order was issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate Isuru Neththi Kumara.

Although the case was taken up before Colombo Fort Magistrate Isuru Neththi Kumara, the suspect appeared virtually via Zoom, said Ada Derana reporter.

Police informed court that the suspect is being held under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and that further investigations against him are being carried out.

Accordingly, after considering the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be remanded until October 15.

According to police, the suspect is a close associate of notorious drug trafficker “Kudu Salindu” and has been investigated in connection with several serious offenses, including drug trafficking and murder.

