Another individual arrested in connection with massive drug haul seized in Tangalle

Another individual connected to the large haul of narcotics uncovered from three lorries in Seenimodara, Tangalle has been arrested by the Tangalle Divisional Crime Investigation Unit.

The suspect, known as ‘Beliatta Sanaa’, was arrested yesterday (01), according to police.

Recently, police seized over 700 kilograms of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) hidden in three lorries in Seenimodara. The haul of drugs had been smuggled into the country from abroad and were being prepared for transportation, police stated.

The drug consignment is believed to belong to a foreign-based trafficker named ‘Unakuruwa Shantha’. In connection with the incident, police have launched a special operation to apprehend suspects involved in drug trafficking activities within Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, ‘Beliatta Sanaa’, has been arrested, who is said to be a close associate of the main suspect known as “Bhoomithelā”.

Furthermore, police have discovered another residence reportedly used by the traffickers to hoard narcotics.

Investigations revealed that this residence, located in Marakolliya, Tangalle, was used to conceal the drugs.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Mahinda Jayasinghe stated that all drug trafficking and related crimes within the country will be dealt with swiftly and decisively.

He made this statement while attending an event held at the Hatton Labour District Office.