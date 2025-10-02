2 Delta planes collide on Tarmac at New York Airport

Two commercial planes of Delta Airlines collided while taxiing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday, causing one plane’s wing to detach.

Video footage circulating on social media, which appeared to be taken from inside a neighbouring plane, showed flashing emergency vehicle lights on the tarmac and damage to one jet’s wing.

The nose of the one plane collided with the right wing of the other plane while both jets were taxiing, according to Air Traffic Control audio.

The pilots reported damage to their windshield, the ATC audio said.

One person was injured in the accident that took place around 9:56 p.m (local time), a report by ABC said.

The Delta airlines has not issued any statement over the incident at the time of filing of this report.

The accident adds to a long string of incidents at LaGuardia in recent months that have raised safety concerns. In March, a Delta plane’s wing struck the runway during a landing attempt, prompting a go-around and a Federal Aviation Administration investigation.

