Fishing boat owner arrested over recent seizure of 700kg of narcotics in Tangalle

October 2, 2025   11:13 am

The owner of a fishing boat has been arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) in connection with the recent seizure of over 700 kilograms of drugs in Seenimodara, Tangalle.

According to police, more than 700 kilograms of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) were recently discovered in three lorries in the same area. 

Investigations have revealed that the drugs were smuggled into the country from overseas via a toll boat and then transported using a small fishing boat.

The arrest of the fishing boat owner was carried out during a police raid as part of the ongoing investigation into the illicit drug network, authorities said.

Accordingly, the owner of that fishing boat has been arrested by PNB, said police.

