Duo arrested with over 4kg of gold in seas off Kalpitiya

October 2, 2025   11:28 am

Two individuals have been arrested while attempting to smuggle 4 kilograms and 454 grams of gold into the country in the seas off Arichchal, Kalpitiya, yesterday (01), the Sri Lanka Navy stated.

Acting on credible information received by the Northwestern Naval Command, a search operation was conducted by SLNS Vijaya in seas off Arichchal, during which a suspicious dinghy carrying two individuals was intercepted, the Navy added. 

A thorough inspection of the vessel had led to the discovery of around 04 kilograms 454 grams of gold, concealed as 13 fishing net weight sinkers.

The two suspects, residents of Wendesiwatta and Anawasala in Kalpitiya, along with the seized consignment and the dinghy, were taken into naval custody. 

The duo and the confiscated items had been subsequently handed over to the Customs Preventive Office in Katunayake for further legal proceedings.

 

