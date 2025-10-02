Bribery Commission expresses concern over misleading statements

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has issued a statement expressing deep concern over baseless and misleading statements made by certain individuals and organizations regarding the Commission.

The Commission stated that it has observed with concern that some individuals and entities, acting with hidden agendas, are spreading false and misleading statements about the Commission through electronic media, print media, and social media platforms.

“Such actions damage the reputation of the Commission, divert public attention away from ongoing major investigations, and create a distorted perception regarding the lawful and independent operations of the Commission,” the statement noted.

The CIABOC emphasised that it has been entrusted with constitutional powers under the Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2023, to act independently, fearlessly and without bias in the exercise of its mandate.

The Commission further noted that “while freedom of expression is a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution, that right cannot be misused to spread false claims that hinder justice or undermine public confidence in the ongoing fight against corruption.”

Therefore, the Commission said it will not hesitate to take legal action under the Anti-Corruption Act and other relevant laws against individuals or organizations who disseminate false propaganda or attempt to insult or discredit the Commission and its operations.

CIABOC also reaffirmed its commitment to conducting independent and impartial investigations into bribery and corruption, and urged the general public to remain vigilant against attempts to mislead them or divert their attention from the critical national task.