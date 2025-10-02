Ashoka Dharmasena appointed as DIG of Police Narcotics Bureau

Ashoka Dharmasena appointed as DIG of Police Narcotics Bureau

October 2, 2025   01:48 pm

Western Province North Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ashoka Dharmasena has been appointed as the DIG of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Meanwhile, DIG Oshan Hewawitharana who functioned as the DIG of the Narcotics Bureau has been transferred to the Kegalle Police Division.

A total of 13 other DIGs and 10 Senior Superintendents of Police have also been given new appointments, according to Acting Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police Minura Senarath.

