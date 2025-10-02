SC sets date to hear FR petition filed by ex-Minister Rishad Bathiudeen

The Supreme Court has ordered that the Fundamental Rights petition filed by former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen — challenging his arrest and detention under a detention order in 2021 without any justifiable reason — be taken up for hearing on March 25, 2026.

The petition was called today before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Shiran Gunaratne, Achala Wengappuli, and Priyantha Fernando, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the proceeding, the bench ordered that the petition be scheduled for hearing on March 25, 2026.

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen filed the fundamental rights petition seeking a declaration that his fundamental human rights had been violated due to his unlawful arrest and detention by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) during the tenure of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, without any justifiable cause.