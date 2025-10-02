SC sets date to hear FR petition filed by ex-Minister Rishad Bathiudeen

SC sets date to hear FR petition filed by ex-Minister Rishad Bathiudeen

October 2, 2025   02:11 pm

The Supreme Court has ordered that the Fundamental Rights petition filed by former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen — challenging his arrest and detention under a detention order in 2021 without any justifiable reason — be taken up for hearing on March 25, 2026.

The petition was called today before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Shiran Gunaratne, Achala Wengappuli, and Priyantha Fernando, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the proceeding, the bench ordered that the petition be scheduled for hearing on March 25, 2026.

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen filed the fundamental rights petition seeking a declaration that his fundamental human rights had been violated due to his unlawful arrest and detention by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) during the tenure of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, without any justifiable cause.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Gazette to be issued making it mandatory for traders to charge fee for plastic shopping bags (English)

Gazette to be issued making it mandatory for traders to charge fee for plastic shopping bags (English)

Chinese envoy hails 'multi-faceted' bilateral exchanges between Sri Lanka and China (English)

Chinese envoy hails 'multi-faceted' bilateral exchanges between Sri Lanka and China (English)

It's our collective responsibility to ensure safety of all children: PM Harini (English)

It's our collective responsibility to ensure safety of all children: PM Harini (English)

Underworld figure 'Tinker' extradited from Dubai (English)

Underworld figure 'Tinker' extradited from Dubai (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Kajja linked to murder of Wasim Thajudeen? (English)

Kajja linked to murder of Wasim Thajudeen? (English)