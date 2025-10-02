UK police respond to stabbing incident outside synagogue in Manchester

British police said on Thursday that they were responding to an incident outside a synagogue in Manchester, northwest England, with local media reporting there had been a reported stabbing.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police did not provide further details.

According to the local newspaper Manchester Evening News, a cordon has been set up following a reported stabbing, and a major road had been closed while officers attended.

Paramedics were present, the newspaper added. The North West Ambulance Service said the incident occurred in Crumpsall, a suburb to the north of Manchester, and that it had dispatched resources to the area.

“We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services,” the ambulance service said.

-Agencies