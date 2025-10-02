Neville Wanniarachchi, the chief security officer of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), has been produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, a short while ago.

He was brought to court by officers of the Bribery Commission following his arrest earlier today, said Ada Derana reporter.

According to reports, Wanniarachchi was taken into custody after providing a statement to CIABOC this morning (02).