Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology announced that atmospheric conditions are becoming favorable for evening thundershowers in most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers are expected at several locations across many provinces after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers, exceeding 50 mm, are likely at certain places in the Northern, North Central, and Eastern Provinces, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.