Drug trafficker sentenced to 15 years RI for attempted murder of police officer

October 3, 2025   06:47 am

A suspected drug trafficker was sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment by Colombo High Court Judge Lanka Jayaratne yesterday (02) for attempting to kill a Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) officer during a drug raid in the Nedimala area of Dehiwala more than 17 years ago.

In addition to the prison term, the accused, a resident of Dehiwala, was fined Rs. 10,000, said Ada Derana reporter.

The incident dates back to January 17, 2008, when the accused, travelling in a car carrying a stock of drugs, was signaled to stop by police officers. At that time, he attempted to run over a Sergeant attached to the PNB, causing him serious injuries.

The Attorney General subsequently filed charges against the accused, including drug trafficking and attempted murder of a police officer. 

Following a lengthy trial, Judge Jayaratne ruled that the prosecution had proven the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Delivering the verdict, the judge stated that such acts posed a serious threat to the rule of law and would not be treated lightly by the court.

State Counsel Kalana Kotelawala, representing the Attorney General, told the court that police officers risked their lives in apprehending drug traffickers, who have become a menace to society and a threat to the rule of law. He requested that the court impose the maximum punishment permitted under the law.

Announcing the judgment, Judge Jayaratne noted that the actions of the accused could not be taken lightly, and therefore, he was sentenced accordingly.

