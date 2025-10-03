Exam Dept. issues notice on 2025 O/L exam applications

October 3, 2025   07:47 am

The Department of Examinations announced that the online application period for students sitting for the 2025 (2026) G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination will close on October 9.

According to the Department, the online application system will be disabled after 12 midnight on aforementioned date. 

It further stated that the deadline for accepting applications will not be extended under any circumstances, and therefore, applicants must ensure their submissions are made before the closing date.

Online applications for the upcoming O/L examination have been accepted since September 18.

For further inquiries, applicants may contact the Department via the following telephone numbers: 0112-784208, 0112-784537, or 0112-785922. Inquiries may also be directed via fax to 0112-784422 or by email at gceolexansl@gmail.com.

