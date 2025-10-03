4 arrested for smuggling goods including mobile phones worth over Rs. 10 mln

Maligawatta Police have arrested four individuals in connection with a consignment of mobile phones, perfumes, and accessories worth over Rs. 10 million, allegedly smuggled into the country through Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake, without paying customs duties.

Police confirmed that two cousins were among the suspects arrested.

The items seized included 26 smartphones, 10 iPads, 10 tablet computers, three laptops, various types of perfumes, and a stock of body lotions, said police.

According to Maligawatta Police OIC, the goods were recovered during a raid on a residence in the Ramya area of Maligawatta.

The suspects had reportedly travelled to Dubai on September 30 and brought the goods into the country illegally upon their return yesterday (02).

The arrested individuals are residents of the Maligawatta and Kochchikade areas, said police.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Maligawatta Police.