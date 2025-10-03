Liquor shops to remain closed today for World Temperance Day

October 3, 2025   09:01 am

The Department of Excise in Sri Lanka has announced that all wine stores and liquor sales outlets across the island will remain closed today (October 3), in view of the World Temperance Day.

World Temperance Day, observed annually on October 3, aims to raise public awareness about the temperance movement and to encourage moderation, or in many cases, complete abstinence from alcoholic beverages.

Accordingly, the Commissioner General of Excise has stated that liquor retail outlets will remain closed from the closing time on October 2, 2025, until the opening time on October 4, 2025.

