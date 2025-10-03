Navy arrests two suspects with illegal gold stock in Kalpitiya

Navy arrests two suspects with illegal gold stock in Kalpitiya

October 3, 2025   11:13 am

The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested two individuals in possession of an illegal stock of gold during a special search operation in the Arachchal sea area of Kalpitiya.

Authorities seized a total of 4 kilograms and 454 grams of gold from the suspects. In addition, a small boat used to transport the gold was also taken into custody.

The Navy stated that the gold had been carefully concealed to appear as lead for fishing nets.

The arrested suspects are reported to be residents of the Kalpitiya, Wendesi Waththa, and Anawasala areas.

