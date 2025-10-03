AG to file indictments against Dambulla Thunders owner in LPL match-fixing case

October 3, 2025   11:26 am

The Police Unit for the Prevention of Sports-Related Offences Unit informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (03) that the Attorney General has decided to file indictments against Tamim Rahman, owner of the ‘Dambulla Thunders’ team, who was previously arrested and released on bail in connection with a match-fixing incident during last year’s LPL cricket tournament.

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama today (03), said Ada Derana reporter. 

The accused, a British citizen of Bangladeshi origin currently out on bail, appeared before the court.

Officers from the Police Unit informed the court that the Attorney General intends to file an indictment against Rahman with the High Court under the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act. They requested that a shorter date be granted for summoning the case.

Accordingly, the Magistrate accepted the request and ordered that the plaint be called on December 5, 2025.

