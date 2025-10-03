One killed, 5 injured as van crashes into tree in Thanamalwila

A person was killed and five others injured in a fatal road accident that occurred in the Kithulkote area along the Thanamalwila–Wellawaya road this morning (October 3).

Police said a van traveling from Thanamalwila towards Wellawaya veered off the road and crashed into a tree after the driver reportedly fell asleep on the wheel.

Six people, including the driver, sustained injuries in the crash and were admitted to the Thanamalwila District Hospital.

One of the victims later succumbed to injuries, said Ada Derana reporter.

The group had been returning to Buttala after working at a garment factory in Avissawella.

The deceased was identified as a 56-year-old resident of Dambulla, while the van driver is reportedly 18 years old.

Three of the injured, aged 23, 35, and 49, were transferred from the Thanamalwila District Hospital to the Hambantota General Hospital for further treatment as their condition was critical.

Thanamalwila Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.