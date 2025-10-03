Calls for PC polls aim to show public opinion on govt  Mahinda Deshapriya

Former Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the current calls for Provincial Council elections are being made merely to demonstrate that there is public opposition to the incumbent government.

He pointed out that no Member of Parliament has raised the issue, either in Parliament or elsewhere, that Provincial Council elections are genuinely needed.

Deshapriya further emphasized that the demand for such elections cannot be justified unless the people are made to understand why they are necessary.

He expressed these views while participating in a seminar held in Colombo on the subject of Provincial Council elections.