The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered that the anticipatory bail application filed by former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara, seeking his release on anticipatory bail before he is arrested by the Bribery Commission, be taken up for consideration on October 08.

The application was called before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama today (03), said Ada Derana reporter.

Assistant Director General of the Bribery Commission Anusha Sammandapperuma submitted written objections to the appeal, when the case was taken up today.

In response, President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris, representing former minister Nanayakkara, requested a date to file written replies to the objections.

Accordingly, the Magistrate directed the defense counsel to submit written responses by next Tuesday and fixed the consideration of the application on October 8.

The Bribery Commission is currently investigating alleged irregularities concerning the recruitment and deployment of workers to Israel for agricultural employment during the previous government. In connection with this inquiry, former Minister Nanayakkara has sought anticipatory bail to prevent his possible arrest.