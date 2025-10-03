Manushas anticipatory bail application fixed for consideration

Manushas anticipatory bail application fixed for consideration

October 3, 2025   01:00 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered that the anticipatory bail application filed by former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara, seeking his release on anticipatory bail before he is arrested by the Bribery Commission, be taken up for consideration on October 08.

The application was called before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama today (03), said Ada Derana reporter.

Assistant Director General of the Bribery Commission Anusha Sammandapperuma submitted written objections to the appeal, when the case was taken up today. 

In response, President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris, representing former minister Nanayakkara, requested a date to file written replies to the objections.

Accordingly, the Magistrate directed the defense counsel to submit written responses by next Tuesday and fixed the consideration of the application on October 8.

The Bribery Commission is currently investigating alleged irregularities concerning the recruitment and deployment of workers to Israel for agricultural employment during the previous government. In connection with this inquiry, former Minister Nanayakkara has sought anticipatory bail to prevent his possible arrest.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.10.03

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.10.03

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.10.03

Ex-President Mahinda's Chief Security Officer remanded (English)

Ex-President Mahinda's Chief Security Officer remanded (English)

It is humans who destroy the environment, but it is also humans who can protect it  PM (English)

It is humans who destroy the environment, but it is also humans who can protect it  PM (English)

SLS certification to be made mandatory for plastic bottles and children's items from April 2026 (English)

SLS certification to be made mandatory for plastic bottles and children's items from April 2026 (English)

Bribery Commission expresses concern over misleading statements (English)

Bribery Commission expresses concern over misleading statements (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Gazette to be issued making it mandatory for traders to charge fee for plastic shopping bags (English)

Gazette to be issued making it mandatory for traders to charge fee for plastic shopping bags (English)