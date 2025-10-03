Wild elephant killed in train collision in Habarana

Wild elephant killed in train collision in Habarana

October 3, 2025   01:45 pm

A wild elephant was struck and killed by a fuel train near the 137 ½ Mile Post on the Eastern Railway Line, between Habarana and Hatares Kotuwa stations, today (03).

Officials from Kaudulla National Park reported that the train, travelling from Colombo to Batticaloa, hit the elephant at around 12.55 a.m. 

The deceased elephant was around 12 years old and stood five feet seven inches tall, said Ada Derana reporter.

The elephant had collided with the train and was dragged on for nearly 100 meters before coming to a stop. 

Wildlife officials and local residents suggested that the accident may have been caused by careless operation of the train, despite the visibility of the track from a distance. 

Investigations indicate that the wild elephant was crossing from Hurulu Forest Reserve to Gal Oya National Park when the collision occurred.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted by officials of the Giritale Veterinary Unit this afternoon. The elephant’s body was severely damaged in the incident.

Further investigations into the accident are being conducted by officials of Kaudulla National Park.

