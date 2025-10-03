Fire breaks out at Chevrons El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles

Fire breaks out at Chevrons El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles

October 3, 2025   02:32 pm

A fire broke out at Chevron’s El Segundo refinery, one of the largest on the U.S. west coast, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office said on Thursday, with a county official adding that the flames had been confined to one area.

The cause of the blaze was not clear, the Los Angeles Times said, while broadcaster CBS said officers and firefighters rushed to the refinery in Los Angeles county after reports of an explosion.

“Our office is coordinating with local and state agencies to ... ensure public safety,” Newsom’s press office said on X.

CBS cited police as saying they were not aware of any immediate injuries or evacuations, adding that Los Angeles county supervisor Holly Mitchell had said crews contained the fire to one area of the refinery.

In a regulatory filing, the U.S. energy major also reported emergency flaring at El Segundo.

The refinery’s rated capacity is 290,000 barrels per day, and its main products are gasoline, jet and diesel, Chevron says on its website. Its total storage capacity is 12.5 million barrels in about 150 major tanks.

The Los Angeles fire department is ready to assist with any request for aid, Mayor Karen Bass said.

“There is no known impact to LAX at this time,” she added referring to the city’s busy international airport.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.10.03

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.10.03

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.10.03

Ex-President Mahinda's Chief Security Officer remanded (English)

Ex-President Mahinda's Chief Security Officer remanded (English)

It is humans who destroy the environment, but it is also humans who can protect it  PM (English)

It is humans who destroy the environment, but it is also humans who can protect it  PM (English)

SLS certification to be made mandatory for plastic bottles and children's items from April 2026 (English)

SLS certification to be made mandatory for plastic bottles and children's items from April 2026 (English)

Bribery Commission expresses concern over misleading statements (English)

Bribery Commission expresses concern over misleading statements (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Gazette to be issued making it mandatory for traders to charge fee for plastic shopping bags (English)

Gazette to be issued making it mandatory for traders to charge fee for plastic shopping bags (English)