President Anura Kumara presents Sannas Pathra to new Asgiri Anunayake Thero

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has officially presented the Sannas Pathra (letter of appointment) to the newly appointed Anunayake Thero of the Asgiri Chapter of the Siam Maha Nikaya, Most Venerable Narampanawe Ananda Thero, at the historic ‘Magul Maduwa’ on the premises of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

