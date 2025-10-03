President meets Chief Prelates of Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake called on the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters today (03) and received their blessings.

Upon arriving at the Malwathu Vihara, the President paid his respects to the Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero, the Mahanayake of the Malwathu Chapter and engaged in a brief discussion and received blessings, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Subsequently, the President visited the Asgiri Vihara and called on the Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, the Mahanayake of the Asgiri Chapter, inquiring after his wellbeing engaged in a brief conversation, the statement added.

-PMD -