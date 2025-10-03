At a special media briefing held today (03) at the Information and Communication Technology Agency, the Notice of Assignment (NoA) required for the 2025 frequency auction of 5G was officially announced.

The event was attended by Eng. Eranga Weeraratne, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy; Mr. Waruna Sri Dhanapala, Acting Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL); Air Vice Marshal (Rtd.) Bandula Herath, Director General of the TRCSL; Dr. Sulakshana Jayawardena, Chairman of the 5G Auction Committee; and Mr. Shantha Gunanananda, Director of the TRCSL.

Expressing his views at the event, the Deputy Minister of Digital Economy stated that the final assignment will provide a strong foundation to expand next-generation telecommunication and information communication services.

He emphasized that 5G technology, in particular, will serve as a key pathway for Sri Lanka’s economic growth, innovation, and industrial development.

He further noted that through faster internet connectivity, low-latency communication services, and new technological infrastructure, vital sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and apparel can be revitalized.

As examples, he pointed out that in agriculture, the use of smart sensors can increase yields and reduce resource wastage, while in the apparel industry, automated systems can improve quality and production capacity.

Further expressing his views, Director General of the TRCSL, Air Vice Marshal (Rtd.) Bandula Herath, stated that although efforts have been made since 2017 to introduce 5G services, implementation has not materialized to date.

Accordingly, from 2017 to 2020, the TRCSL carried out regulatory work related to technical and other aspects. He added that during 2020–2022, following technical evaluations conducted with the World Bank’s technical committee, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), a decision was reached regarding the most suitable frequency range.

However, he emphasized that after this lengthy process, the final assignment notice for the auction will be issued in 2025 and forwarded to all relevant parties to obtain the necessary approvals.

He further noted that the auction process is expected to be completed within approximately two months of the notice being issued, after which the public will have the opportunity to experience telecommunication services enabled through this process.

Chairman of the 5G Auction Committee and Director General of the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Sulakshana Jayawardena, made a comprehensive presentation on the auction process, the statement said.

He announced that a 40-day period has been allocated for the process and that all relevant information has been uploaded to the website of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, (www.trc.gov.lk). He further assured that the process will be carried out with high transparency.

Speaking at the occasion, Director of the TRCSL Mr. Shantha Gunanananda, stated that 5G technology will bring a major transformation to the lives of the people of Sri Lanka.

He clarified that this technology will help minimize the digital divide between rural and urban areas and enable all children and families to gain access to quality education and economic opportunities. He also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic confirmed that the internet has become an essential basic necessity in daily life.

In conclusion, he stated that the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, together with the 5G Auction Committee, has implemented this initiative in line with legal and technical standards.

He expressed his belief that the 2025 frequency auction will open a new technological pathway for Sri Lanka and make a significant contribution to elevating the economy and the lives of the people to the highest level.