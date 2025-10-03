Court grants permission to detain and question Beliatte Sana

The Tangalle Magistrate’s Court has granted permission for police to detain and interrogate Sanath Weerasinghe, also known as ‘Beliatta Sanaa,’ who was arrested in connection with the large haul of narcotics recently seized in Seenimodara, Tangalle.

Accordingly, Additional Magistrate Vidura Weerakoon permitted police to detain and interrogate the suspect until October 9, police said.

The suspect was arrested on October 1 by the Tangalle Divisional Crime Investigation Unit.