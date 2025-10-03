Sri Lanka establishes diplomatic relations with Antigua and Barbuda

Sri Lanka establishes diplomatic relations with Antigua and Barbuda

October 3, 2025   11:09 pm

The Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda have established Diplomatic Relations between the two countries with immediate effect, upon the signing of the agreement on Friday (03). 

The relevant agreement was signed by Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United States of America Mahinda Samarasinghe and Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the United States of America Sir Ronald Sanders in Washington D.C.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Antigua and Barbuda will enhance the existing friendly relations and cooperation in the political, socio-economic and cultural spheres for the mutual benefit of the two countries, the two foreign ministries said in a joint formal announcement.

