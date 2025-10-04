Heavy rainfall expected in several parts of the island

The Meteorology Department states that atmospheric conditions are favorable for thunderstorms in the evening.

Therefore, the general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning during thundershowers.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m, the Met. Department said.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in the North Central, Eastern, Central, and Uva provinces.