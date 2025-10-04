Pavement trading prohibited in Hatton during Diwali festival

The Hatton-Dickoya Urban Council has generated an income of over Rs. 3.6 million by tendering 146 plots of land temporarily allocated for business activities during the upcoming Diwali (Deepavali) festival season.

Hatton-Dickoya Urban Council Chairman Asoka Karunaratne made this announcement yesterday (03).

During the Diwali festival period, pavement trading is prohibited in Hatton town. Instead, areas near Hatton Star Square and Shakthi Hall have been designated for business operations.

A report was obtained from the Government Valuation Department, following which tenders were called for the allocation of the plots.

The tenders were opened yesterday by the Secretary of the Urban Council, Shyamali Rupasinghe, under the supervision of the members of the Finance Committee.

In addition to the tender amount, a garbage tax and business tax have also been collected from those who acquired plots to conduct temporary trade.

The Urban Council has emphasized that all business activities must be carried out in accordance with the criteria and regulations set by the Council.