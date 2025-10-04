Motorcycle rider in shooting incident near Dehiwala railway station arrested

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident and attempted murder of a person near the Dehiwala Railway Station, police said.

The incident occurred on July 18, when a person was seriously injured and hospitalized after being shot by two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle near the Dehiwala Railway Station.

Following an investigation conducted by the Mount Lavinia Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau, the suspect who allegedly rode the motorcycle used in the shooting has been arrested.

Police recovered 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine (“Ice”), five swords, and a dagger from the suspect’s possession, said police.

According to Police, the suspect is a 34-year-old resident of Seevali Road in Mount Lavinia.