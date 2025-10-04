Motorcycle rider in shooting incident near Dehiwala railway station arrested

Motorcycle rider in shooting incident near Dehiwala railway station arrested

October 4, 2025   11:14 am

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident and attempted murder of a person near the Dehiwala Railway Station, police said.

The incident occurred on July 18, when a person was seriously injured and hospitalized after being shot by two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle near the Dehiwala Railway Station.

Following an investigation conducted by the Mount Lavinia Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau, the suspect who allegedly rode the motorcycle used in the shooting has been arrested.

Police recovered 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine (“Ice”), five swords, and a dagger from the suspect’s possession, said police.

According to Police, the suspect is a 34-year-old resident of Seevali Road in Mount Lavinia.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

Empowering entrepreneurship imperative to alleviate poverty  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Empowering entrepreneurship imperative to alleviate poverty  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Court grants permission to detain and question 'Beliatte Sana' over Tangalle drug haul (English)

Court grants permission to detain and question 'Beliatte Sana' over Tangalle drug haul (English)

Domestic flight services between Katunayake and Colombo officially resumed (English)

Domestic flight services between Katunayake and Colombo officially resumed (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.10.03

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.10.03

Ex-President Mahinda's Chief Security Officer remanded (English)

Ex-President Mahinda's Chief Security Officer remanded (English)

It is humans who destroy the environment, but it is also humans who can protect it  PM (English)

It is humans who destroy the environment, but it is also humans who can protect it  PM (English)

SLS certification to be made mandatory for plastic bottles and children's items from April 2026 (English)

SLS certification to be made mandatory for plastic bottles and children's items from April 2026 (English)