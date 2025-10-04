Two vendors fined for selling Keeri Samba at inflated prices

October 4, 2025   12:21 pm

Two traders found guilty of selling Keeri Samba rice at inflated prices have each been fined Rs. 100,000, in orders issued by the Kalutara and Panadura Magistrate’s Courts.

Meanwhile, the Horana Magistrate has ordered a fine of Rs. 20,000 on a trader in Poruwadanda, Horana, for concealing stocks of Keeri Samba rice, along with the confiscation of the 25-kilogram packs in the trader’s possession.

The Kalutara Magistrate’s Court yesterday (03) imposed a fine of Rs. 100,000 on a shop owner in Nagoda, Kalutara, after admitting the selling of Keeri Samba rice at Rs. 310 per kilogram, Ada Derana reporter said.

Additionally, the Panadura Magistrate’s Court has imposed a fine of Rs. 100,000 on a shop in the Sarikkamulla area of Panadura for selling Keeri Samba rice at Rs. 300 per kilogram.

The Magistrate’s Courts in the respective areas has issued these orders on 02 October, 2025 and yesterday (03), Ada Derana reporter said.

