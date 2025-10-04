The bulletproof vehicle provided for the security of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been returned.

Issuing a special statement, Mahinda Rajapaksa’s media spokesperson, Attorney-at-Law Manoj Gamage, stated that the vehicle was returned yesterday (3) through the relevant company.

Gamage further noted that following the enactment of the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Act, the Presidential Secretary had informed on September 24 that all official vehicles and the official residence of the fifth Executive President, Mahinda Rajapaksa, need to be handed over.

He added that the passenger vehicle assigned for the use of the security officers attached to the former President was also returned.

According to Gamage, this situation has placed Mahinda Rajapaksa’s life at risk.

“We hope to meet with the IGP, the Defence Secretary, and the heads of security forces next week to request the necessary vehicles required for Mahinda Rajapaksa’s security,” Gamage stated.