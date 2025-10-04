Afghan Taliban foreign minister to visit India for first time

Afghan Taliban foreign minister to visit India for first time

October 4, 2025   02:59 pm

Afghanistan’s Taliban foreign minister will visit India this month after the UN Security Council Committee temporarily lifted a travel ban, Kabul’s foreign ministry confirmed to AFP on Saturday (Oct 4).

Amir Khan Muttaqi will become the first senior Taliban leader to visit India since they returned to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of the US military.

The foreign ministry told AFP the minister would go to India “after the Moscow summit” on Oct 7, which includes representatives from China, India, Iran and Central Asian nations.

The UN Security Council Committee has granted an exemption to the travel ban on Muttaqi, who is under UN sanctions, to allow him to visit New Delhi between Oct 9 and 16.

India’s point-person on Afghanistan Anand Prakash visited Kabul in April to discuss political and trade relations.

Russia is the only country so far to have officially recognised the Taliban government, which has imposed a strict version of Islamic law.

The Taliban government, which recently released several American and British prisoners, says it wants to have good relations with other countries, notably the United States, despite the 20-year war against US-led forces.

Most countries advise against travel to Afghanistan.

The announcement of the India visit comes just days after the Taliban authorities shut down Afghanistan’s internet and mobile networks.

The authorities still have not commented on why they imposed a telecoms blackout for 48 hours.

Source: AFP
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

Empowering entrepreneurship imperative to alleviate poverty  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Empowering entrepreneurship imperative to alleviate poverty  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Court grants permission to detain and question 'Beliatte Sana' over Tangalle drug haul (English)

Court grants permission to detain and question 'Beliatte Sana' over Tangalle drug haul (English)

Domestic flight services between Katunayake and Colombo officially resumed (English)

Domestic flight services between Katunayake and Colombo officially resumed (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.10.03

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.10.03

Ex-President Mahinda's Chief Security Officer remanded (English)

Ex-President Mahinda's Chief Security Officer remanded (English)

It is humans who destroy the environment, but it is also humans who can protect it  PM (English)

It is humans who destroy the environment, but it is also humans who can protect it  PM (English)

SLS certification to be made mandatory for plastic bottles and children's items from April 2026 (English)

SLS certification to be made mandatory for plastic bottles and children's items from April 2026 (English)