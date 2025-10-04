PUCSL to decide on CEBs proposed electricity tariff hike by Mid-October

PUCSL to decide on CEBs proposed electricity tariff hike by Mid-October

October 4, 2025   03:10 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced that it will issue its decision on the Ceylon Electricity Board’s (CEB) proposal to increase electricity tariffs by the end of the second week of this month.

The CEB submitted the proposal to the PUCSL on 10 September 2025, requesting a 6.8% increase in electricity tariffs.

Accordingly, the PUCSL commenced obtaining the public opinions through public consultations in the Eastern Province on the 18 September, 2025.

The PUCSL has received public comments from eight provinces across the island, with participation exceeding 500 people, PUCSL’s Director of Communications, Jayanath Herath, stated.

He further stated that the final session for public consultations will be held on 8 October 2025, focusing on the Western Province.

The PUCSL is reviewing the submitted public comments while taking into account the estimated cost of electricity generation by the CEB, the cost of fuel procurement for power plants, distribution expenses, and the revenue collected from electricity tariffs for debt repayment.

Accordingly, after considering all relevant factors, the final report on the proposed revision of electricity tariffs is scheduled to be released.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

Empowering entrepreneurship imperative to alleviate poverty  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Empowering entrepreneurship imperative to alleviate poverty  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Court grants permission to detain and question 'Beliatte Sana' over Tangalle drug haul (English)

Court grants permission to detain and question 'Beliatte Sana' over Tangalle drug haul (English)

Domestic flight services between Katunayake and Colombo officially resumed (English)

Domestic flight services between Katunayake and Colombo officially resumed (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.10.03

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.10.03

Ex-President Mahinda's Chief Security Officer remanded (English)

Ex-President Mahinda's Chief Security Officer remanded (English)

It is humans who destroy the environment, but it is also humans who can protect it  PM (English)

It is humans who destroy the environment, but it is also humans who can protect it  PM (English)

SLS certification to be made mandatory for plastic bottles and children's items from April 2026 (English)

SLS certification to be made mandatory for plastic bottles and children's items from April 2026 (English)