The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced that it will issue its decision on the Ceylon Electricity Board’s (CEB) proposal to increase electricity tariffs by the end of the second week of this month.

The CEB submitted the proposal to the PUCSL on 10 September 2025, requesting a 6.8% increase in electricity tariffs.

Accordingly, the PUCSL commenced obtaining the public opinions through public consultations in the Eastern Province on the 18 September, 2025.

The PUCSL has received public comments from eight provinces across the island, with participation exceeding 500 people, PUCSL’s Director of Communications, Jayanath Herath, stated.

He further stated that the final session for public consultations will be held on 8 October 2025, focusing on the Western Province.

The PUCSL is reviewing the submitted public comments while taking into account the estimated cost of electricity generation by the CEB, the cost of fuel procurement for power plants, distribution expenses, and the revenue collected from electricity tariffs for debt repayment.

Accordingly, after considering all relevant factors, the final report on the proposed revision of electricity tariffs is scheduled to be released.