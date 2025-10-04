Heavy rainfall expected to continue in several provinces

The Meteorology Department states that atmospheric conditions are favorable for thunderstorms in the evening.

Therefore, general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds and strong lightning during thundershowers.

Showers or thunder showers will occur at several places in most provinces after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces, the Met. Department added.

Showers may occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Puttalam, Jaffna and Mannar districts in the morning too.