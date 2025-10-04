NIE expands program to brief principals on new education reforms

NIE expands program to brief principals on new education reforms

October 4, 2025   06:38 pm

In line with the new education reforms, the National Institute of Education (NIE) has commenced programs to brief principals of both national and provincial schools at the district level across all provinces.

Many districts across the island have already been covered under this initiative.

As part of its continuation, the program to inform principals in the Matale District was held today (04) under the patronage of the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasooriya, with the participation of the Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Gamagedara Dissanayake.

The Matale District Secretary, the Director General of the NIE, Provincial Directors of Education, various education authorities and a group of nearly 350 school principals of the Matale District participated in this event.

The aim of this program, which is being conducted under the guidance of the NIE, is to create a comprehensive understanding among principals of the objectives and measures of the new educational reforms. 

Accordingly, it is scheduled to be extended to other districts of the island in the future.

