Govt to continue renewable energy projects uninterrupted - Energy Minister

October 4, 2025   07:30 pm

The Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody has stated that the renewable energy projects initiated by the government will continue to implemented without interruption.

However, the Minister added that any issues faced by the public due to these projects will be addressed humanely, and all possible measures will be taken to resolve them.

The Minister said this while participating in the opening of the 5 megawatts solar power project constructed in the Hiyare area in Galle today (04).

Speaking at the event, Minister Jayakody emphasized that renewable energy generation is a national necessity and an integral part of the country’s development program, and that everyone should recognize its importance.

Minister Kumara Jayakody further commented:

“The restructuring program of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is also similar. This is a government that has made it the government’s policy to ensure state ownership of the electricity sector. We launched this program in good faith and with transparency, while protecting employee rights and privileges, and discussing with trade union representatives whenever possible. If we are to achieve the goals of the country’s energy sector, it is essential to implement that restructuring program. Therefore, we will continue to implement it.”

