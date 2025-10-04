The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has confirmed that Aruna Vidanagamage, also known as “Kajja”, was travelling in the jeep that followed rugby player Wasim Thajudeen’s car moments before his death.

The CID has been conducting investigations into the murder of Thajudeen for the past 13 years.

However, investigators have not yet been able to conclusively identify the individual directly responsible for committing the murder.

In recent developments, Kajja’s wife had provided a statement to the investigators, confirming that Aruna Vidanagamage, who was recently killed in a shooting in Middeniya, was the person travelling in the jeep that followed Thajudeen’s car prior to his death.

This identification was made after she was shown the relevant CCTV footage during questioning.

Following this, CID investigations have verified that the individual seen in the footage is indeed Kajja, according to the department.

The CID further stated that investigations are continuing to obtain additional confirmation and to identify others who may have been involved in the incident.