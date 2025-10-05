Heavy showers above 75 mm expected in some areas today

Heavy showers above 75 mm expected in some areas today

October 5, 2025   06:30 am

Atmospheric conditions are favorable for thunderstorms in the evening. Therefore, general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds and strong lightning during thundershowers, today (05), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thunder showers will occur at several places in most provinces after 1.00 p.m. 

Showers may occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Jaffna and Mannar districts in the morning too.

Heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northcentral and Uva provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts, the Met Department added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Pirith chanting ceremony held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary (English)

Pirith chanting ceremony held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary (English)

Pirith chanting ceremony held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary (English)

Bulletproof vehicle provided for Mahinda Rajapaksa's security returned (English)

Bulletproof vehicle provided for Mahinda Rajapaksa's security returned (English)

Comparison of expenditure reports misleading - Minister Anil Jayantha (English)

Comparison of expenditure reports misleading - Minister Anil Jayantha (English)

Vocational education to be introduced into school curriculum - PM Harini (English)

Vocational education to be introduced into school curriculum - PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

Empowering entrepreneurship imperative to alleviate poverty  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Empowering entrepreneurship imperative to alleviate poverty  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Court grants permission to detain and question 'Beliatte Sana' over Tangalle drug haul (English)

Court grants permission to detain and question 'Beliatte Sana' over Tangalle drug haul (English)