Heavy showers above 75 mm expected in some areas today

Atmospheric conditions are favorable for thunderstorms in the evening. Therefore, general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds and strong lightning during thundershowers, today (05), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thunder showers will occur at several places in most provinces after 1.00 p.m.

Showers may occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Jaffna and Mannar districts in the morning too.

Heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northcentral and Uva provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts, the Met Department added.