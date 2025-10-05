Shooting incident reported in Elpitiya

An unidentified individual, who arrived on a motorcycle has opened fire at a residence in Omaththa, Elpitiya, last night (04), police stated.

According to police, no injuries or casualties have been reported as a result of the shooting.

However, a window of the residence has been damaged.

The motive behind the shooting has not yet been revealed, while police suspect that the incident may have been carried out in retaliation for providing information to the police regarding drug-related activities in the area.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Elpitiya Police.