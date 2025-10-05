Typhoon Matmo strengthens, prompting China to evacuate 150,000 people ahead of landfall

Typhoon Matmo strengthens, prompting China to evacuate 150,000 people ahead of landfall

October 5, 2025   09:14 am

Typhoon Matmo strengthened ahead of making landfall on Sunday (Oct 5) in China, prompting the government to evacuate 150,000 people from southern Guangdong province.

The storm had maximum sustained wind speeds of 151 kmh on Sunday morning, according to China’s National Meteorological Center. It is expected to make landfall around midday. The weather authority issued a red level typhoon warning, the highest in its system.

Hainan province, which is also in the pathway of the storm, cancelled flights and shut down public transport and businesses starting on Saturday in preparation for the storm.

Guangdong province, whose southwestern parts will be hit, evacuated 151,000 people, according to official media The Paper. Macau, which is not in the storm’s direct path, said classes and tutoring sessions will not be held due to weather conditions.

Authorities are also warning of heavy rain, with rainfall expected to hit 100 to 249 mm in some parts.

The storm will then move westward and north, toward northern Vietnam and China’s Yunnan province.

Source: CNA 

- Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Pirith chanting ceremony held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary (English)

Pirith chanting ceremony held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary (English)

Pirith chanting ceremony held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary (English)

Bulletproof vehicle provided for Mahinda Rajapaksa's security returned (English)

Bulletproof vehicle provided for Mahinda Rajapaksa's security returned (English)

Comparison of expenditure reports misleading - Minister Anil Jayantha (English)

Comparison of expenditure reports misleading - Minister Anil Jayantha (English)

Vocational education to be introduced into school curriculum - PM Harini (English)

Vocational education to be introduced into school curriculum - PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

Empowering entrepreneurship imperative to alleviate poverty  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Empowering entrepreneurship imperative to alleviate poverty  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Court grants permission to detain and question 'Beliatte Sana' over Tangalle drug haul (English)

Court grants permission to detain and question 'Beliatte Sana' over Tangalle drug haul (English)