Suspect wanted over shooting and attempted murder arrested in Maradana

A suspect wanted by the police in connection with an attempted murder by shooting in Panchikawatta area of Maradana, has been arrested by officers of the Colombo North Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau.

The suspect was arrested yesterday (04) on Abeysingharama Road, within the Maradana Police Division, following a tip-off received by the bureau.

At the time of the arrest, police also recovered 22 grams and 200 milligrams of the narcotic substance known as ‘Ice’ from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as a 40-year-old resident of the Embilipitiya area, police said.

Further investigations have revealed that the suspect is the gunman involved in the attempted murder by shooting that took place in the Panchikawatte area, within the Maradana Police Division, on September 6, 2025.

The Colombo North Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau had launched an investigation into the incident, during which three suspects including the motorcyclist involved in the crime were previously arrested and remanded after being produced before the court.

The Colombo North Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.