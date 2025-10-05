731 to receive permanent Postal Assistant appointments

A total of 731 individuals have been selected for appointment to the post of Postal Assistant Grade III under the Primary Non-Skilled Service Category of the Department of Posts.

The permanent appointment letters for the selected group are scheduled to be issued tomorrow (06) at the Temple Trees premises under the patronage of the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

The Department of Posts has not made any permanent recruitment for Postal Assistants since 2021, resulting in 1,982 vacancies by the end of last year.

With such a substantial number of vacancies, the operations of the Department were facing a serious crisis. To address this, the Cabinet of Ministers, at the request of Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, approved the recruitment of 1,000 of the relevant vacancies on 19 August 2025.

Accordingly, the 731 individuals were selected for recruitment from among those who met the requisite qualifications and had been registered as substitute employees of the Department of Posts to date.

The Ministry of Health and Mass Media is also taking measures to recruit 269 additional Postal Assistants in the near future.