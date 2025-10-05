Ex-President Mahinda calls peoples affection a heartfelt bond beyond politics

Ex-President Mahinda calls peoples affection a heartfelt bond beyond politics

October 5, 2025   12:16 pm

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has declared that the love and support of the people as a bond rooted in trust and mutual respect, free from any profit motives.

In a post on his Facebook account, Rajapaksa reflected on his long years among the public, saying he has experienced firsthand the depth of people’s affection.

The post further states:

“Must say this is not just a political relationship but also a heartfelt bond that is difficult to break. More bonds can be stronger through attempts to break. I have experienced the maximum happiness as a leader of the people, throughout this time spent with the people. I express my respectful thanks to everyone.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Pirith chanting ceremony held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary (English)

Pirith chanting ceremony held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary (English)

Bulletproof vehicle provided for Mahinda Rajapaksa's security returned (English)

Bulletproof vehicle provided for Mahinda Rajapaksa's security returned (English)

Comparison of expenditure reports misleading - Minister Anil Jayantha (English)

Comparison of expenditure reports misleading - Minister Anil Jayantha (English)

Vocational education to be introduced into school curriculum - PM Harini (English)

Vocational education to be introduced into school curriculum - PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

Empowering entrepreneurship imperative to alleviate poverty  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Empowering entrepreneurship imperative to alleviate poverty  Dilith Jayaweera (English)