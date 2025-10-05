Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has declared that the love and support of the people as a bond rooted in trust and mutual respect, free from any profit motives.

In a post on his Facebook account, Rajapaksa reflected on his long years among the public, saying he has experienced firsthand the depth of people’s affection.

The post further states:

“Must say this is not just a political relationship but also a heartfelt bond that is difficult to break. More bonds can be stronger through attempts to break. I have experienced the maximum happiness as a leader of the people, throughout this time spent with the people. I express my respectful thanks to everyone.”