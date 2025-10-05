Passenger arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 4.5 mln

A Sri Lankan passenger has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) while attempting to smuggle a consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes worth Rs. 4.5 million into the country.

The 44-year-old suspect who is identified as a fisherman from Kalpitiya, Puttalam was arrested earlier this morning (05).

He had arrived at the Katunayake Airport from Dubai on SriLankan Airlines flight UL-226 at 05.25 a.m today.

Upon inspection, officials discovered 150 cartons containing 30,000 sticks of foreign cigarettes concealed inside two pieces of luggage.

The suspect, along with the seized cigarettes, is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court on 08 October 2025.