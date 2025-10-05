Passenger arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 4.5 mln

Passenger arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 4.5 mln

October 5, 2025   01:00 pm

A Sri Lankan passenger has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) while attempting to smuggle a consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes worth Rs. 4.5 million into the country. 

The 44-year-old suspect who is identified as a fisherman from Kalpitiya, Puttalam was arrested earlier this morning (05).

He had arrived at the Katunayake Airport from Dubai on SriLankan Airlines flight UL-226 at 05.25 a.m today.

Upon inspection, officials discovered 150 cartons containing 30,000 sticks of foreign cigarettes concealed inside two pieces of luggage.

The suspect, along with the seized cigarettes, is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court on 08 October 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Pirith chanting ceremony held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary (English)

Pirith chanting ceremony held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary (English)

Bulletproof vehicle provided for Mahinda Rajapaksa's security returned (English)

Bulletproof vehicle provided for Mahinda Rajapaksa's security returned (English)

Comparison of expenditure reports misleading - Minister Anil Jayantha (English)

Comparison of expenditure reports misleading - Minister Anil Jayantha (English)

Vocational education to be introduced into school curriculum - PM Harini (English)

Vocational education to be introduced into school curriculum - PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

President responds to concerns raised by Chief Prelates over tourism and penal code amendment (English)

Empowering entrepreneurship imperative to alleviate poverty  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Empowering entrepreneurship imperative to alleviate poverty  Dilith Jayaweera (English)