Advisory issued for severe lightning

October 5, 2025   01:30 pm

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in several provinces and districts.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in the Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and North-western provinces and in Matale district, the department stated.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The general public has also been requested to seek shelter, preferably indoors, to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms, and also to refrain from using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

For emergency assistance, the public is requested to contact local disaster management authorities.

