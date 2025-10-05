Police obtain 7-day detention order on Backhoe Samans brother-in-law

October 5, 2025   02:49 pm

The Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court has granted permission to the Western Province North Crime Division to detain and interrogate the brother-in-law of notorious underworld criminal “Backhoe Saman” for seven days.

The suspect was apprehended based on information disclosed by the notorious underworld figure Nedungoda Nirmala Prasanna, alias “Backhoe Saman,” who was previously arrested while residing overseas, police said.

Police have also seized narcotics and a vehicle in the suspect’s possession. 

The suspect has been handed over to the Western Province North Crime Division for further investigations.

The arrested suspect, a 27-year-old resident of Welipitiya, Middeniya, was found to have concealed a pistol, a magazine, and 550 grams of heroin in the area, which were recovered after interrogations, police stated.

The Police Media Division stated that further investigations have been initiated regarding the apprehended suspect by the Western Province North Crime Division.

