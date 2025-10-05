7 including accomplice of Midigama Ruwan arrested with 5.6kg Hash

October 5, 2025   04:42 pm

Sri Lanka Police said that seven suspects, including an accomplice of organized criminal ‘Midigama Ruwan’, have been arrested with 5.6 kilograms of Hashish.

The suspects have been arrested following raids conducted in the Habaraduwa and Baddegama areas, police said.

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is around Rs. 40 million.

The arrested suspects have allegedly been distributing drugs to several areas in the Southern Province and have been engaged in this drug trafficking racket under the guise of engaging in fishing activities.

The arrestees include ‘Midigama Rana’, a close associate of organized criminal and drug trafficker known by the alias ‘Midigama Ruwan’. The remaining suspects have been arrested following interrogation of ‘Midigama Rana’.

The suspects have claimed that they brought the stock of drugs, which was found floating in the sea, to land and then sold it.

Further investigations are being carried out under the supervision of the Director of the Matara and Hambantota District Crime Division, on the instructions of the Senior DIG in charge of the Southern Province.

